How to thrive in a messy world

The beginning of the year is a good time for a financial and life reset – not by trying to predict the world, but by strengthening ourselves within it

Sufficiency is about building enough financial margin to withstand life’s uncertainties; maintaining healthy cash flow; reducing excessive leverage; and becoming resilient. PHOTO: PIXABAY

IN A short span of just six years, we have been reminded of how fragile global stability can be. It began with the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019, which disrupted supply chains and economies worldwide.

This was followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a war that remains unresolved. In late 2023, conflict in Gaza intensified humanitarian and regional risks.

Then in early 2025, tensions escalated further, with a US tariff war on Canada and Mexico, followed later in the year by a diplomatic spat between China and Japan over Taiwan, and now rising US-Europe friction over Greenland.