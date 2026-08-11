The Business Times
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CIO CORNER

Investing in an age of cycles, halos and moonshots

In a world that wields choke points as bargaining chips, transparency and trust will be the most reliable currency

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    • Robotics and AI are augmenting the capacity of an ageing and shrinking workforce while elevating the contribution of experienced talent.
    • Robotics and AI are augmenting the capacity of an ageing and shrinking workforce while elevating the contribution of experienced talent. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Jean Chia

    Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 05:07 PM

    ARE you ready to head bravely towards 2030 in an era of geopolitical contests, weaponised choke points, economic shocks and climate stress?

    Mind-boggling advances in the artificial intelligence-driven race will propel individuals, businesses and governments, while innovative energy sources drive advances in the space, quantum and longevity economy.

    As global hegemons and middle powers jostle for significance in the coming years, investors will contend with interdisciplinary connections between science and innovation, global trade and supply chains, fiscal indebtedness and macro policy, and health and demographics.

    CIO CornerMegatrends

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