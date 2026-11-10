Investor dos and don’ts as the STI heads south

A SMART LOOK AT INVESTING

Today’s correction feels like a risk now, but may look like an obvious opportunity a few years later

Historically, the Straits Times Index has fallen by 10% or more in around eight out of every 10 years. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

IT’S official. The Straits Times Index (STI) is in a correction. Last Friday (Nov 6), it closed at 5,180, almost 11 per cent below its record close of 5,802 in early September.

Just two months ago, the index was setting records. Today, the mood has turned. If you feel uneasy, you are not alone.

In times like these, it’s easy to lose sight of what matters and what doesn’t. With that in mind, here are eight dos and don’ts for my fellow investors.