The keys to investing success: Balancing attack and defence

CIO CORNER

The exact balance depends on how aggressive you want to be and your ability to weather short-term losses

A diversified portfolio should be the starting point for every investor for many reasons. The main one is to stay in the game. IMAGE: PIXABAY

THERE is a saying in football: Goals win games, defences win leagues. It is the same in investing, with the strategy relying on balancing how aggressive you want to be with how much risk you can stomach.

To use a football analogy, a reasonable starting point may be a 4-4-2 formation.

Ask any 10-year-old football fan who their favourite player is. Chances are it is somebody who scores a lot of goals – Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah or Erling Haaland. A similar concept is true across other team sports – for instance, quarterbacks, wide receivers or running backs in American football, and backs in rugby and batsmen or all-rounders in cricket.