Looking beyond the glide path: What really matters in a target-date investment strategy

It is not just about reducing exposure to equities over time, but also what type of securities one holds

Investors should look at whether the underlying investments in their portfolio are aligned with the outcomes they are seeking. PHOTO: PEXELS

THE introduction of life-cycle investment products through the Central Provident Fund New Investment Scheme in 2028 will give more members access to professionally managed portfolios that de-risk over time as retirement approaches, a concept known as glide path.

This is an important development. It also raises a question that investors should ask: What actually changes inside the portfolio as it moves along the glide path?

A target-date strategy is often described by how the allocation between equities and fixed income changes over time: More equities when retirement is far away, followed by a gradual shift towards bonds.