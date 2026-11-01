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Looking beyond the glide path: What really matters in a target-date investment strategy

It is not just about reducing exposure to equities over time, but also what type of securities one holds

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    • Investors should look at whether the underlying investments in their portfolio are aligned with the outcomes they are seeking.
    • Investors should look at whether the underlying investments in their portfolio are aligned with the outcomes they are seeking. PHOTO: PEXELS

    Jeik Sohn

    Published Sun, Nov 1, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    THE introduction of life-cycle investment products through the Central Provident Fund New Investment Scheme in 2028 will give more members access to professionally managed portfolios that de-risk over time as retirement approaches, a concept known as glide path.

    This is an important development. It also raises a question that investors should ask: What actually changes inside the portfolio as it moves along the glide path?

    A target-date strategy is often described by how the allocation between equities and fixed income changes over time: More equities when retirement is far away, followed by a gradual shift towards bonds.

    RetirementCPF

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