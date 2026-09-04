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MONEY MATTERS

Making your SRS savings work harder

Before investing, consider your retirement timeline, risk tolerance and investment goals

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    • Most financial advisers recommend assuming an annual inflation rate of 2% to 2.5% to project cash flows. So, your SRS savings should work harder than that.
    • Most financial advisers recommend assuming an annual inflation rate of 2% to 2.5% to project cash flows. So, your SRS savings should work harder than that. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Lorna Tan

    Published Fri, Sep 4, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    AS I got closer to my target retirement age, I started moving some of my accumulated wealth into investment solutions that would generate passive income flows, and optimised my Central Provident Fund (CPF) monies via the various CPF schemes.

    Another income stream that I built is from opting in to the Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS).

    Introduced in 2001, SRS is a voluntary scheme to encourage individuals to save for retirement and get a tax relief at the same time. It is heartening to note that SRS continues to gain popularity.

    Supplementary Retirement SchemeInvestment portfolios

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