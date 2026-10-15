The Business Times
business-time-50

MoneyOwl launches planning tool to gauge income sufficiency in retirement

The planner uses the firm’s ‘sufficiency, safety and flexibility’ framework

Summarise
Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Thu, Oct 15, 2026 · 10:07 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Financial advisory firm MoneyOwl seeks to define retirement adequacy beyond a dollar target.
    • Financial advisory firm MoneyOwl seeks to define retirement adequacy beyond a dollar target. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    [SINGAPORE] Financial advisory firm MoneyOwl has rolled out a retirement income planning tool, the OwlRetirement Planner, to help Singaporeans assess how ready they are to retire and what gaps need to be addressed.

    The tool brings together assets in Central Provident Fund (CPF) accounts – the Ordinary Account, Special Account and MediSave – as well as cash and investments to help users visualise how long their assets can generate income in retirement.

    The planner uses the firm’s “sufficiency, safety and flexibility” framework, which redefines retirement adequacy beyond a dollar target.

    The framework’s premise is that reaching a dollar target in retirement savings is only part of the equation. Just as important is to have a plan to ensure that as one begins to draw on the assets for income, it would last as long as possible while still being able to cushion risks and adapt to unexpected needs.

    Chuin Ting Weber, MoneyOwl CEO and chief investment officer, said the firm seeks a holistic approach to the challenge of retirement adequacy. “… we ask whether income is sufficient throughout life, keeps pace with rising costs and provides the safety and flexibility people need.”

    “This brings two often-underestimated risks into focus: outliving one’s retirement resources and having too little readily available cash to meet unexpected large expenses.”

    The Business Times turns 50

    Five decades of milestones and moments that shaped Singapore’s success story - told through our headlines.

    Explore BT50

    The framework puts CPF Life at the foundation of retirement income planning, “because it provides dependable lifelong income for essential, non-negotiable expenses”, said Weber.

    Life expectancy in Singapore is among the highest in the world and continues to rise. In 2025, the average life expectancy at birth was age 81.8 for males and 86 for females. Those who reach 65 can expect to live another 21.6 years to 86.6 on average. Among these, 31 per cent of males and 46 per cent of females can expect to live past 90.

    Essential, non-negotiable expenses and resources

    The tool simulates the impact of various financial actions, such as changing the retirement age (up to 65) and choosing different types of CPF Life plans.

    Weber said that for essential, non-negotiable expenses, which include payment of health insurance premiums, “sufficiency and safety come first”.

    “We then consider how other resources can support additional lifestyle spending, while keeping funds accessible for unexpected needs. A resilient retirement plan sets clear priorities and matches resources to needs, bringing sufficiency, safety and flexibility together.”

    She said the tool aims to give Singaporeans “the clarity and confidence to weigh these trade-offs and make informed choices to strengthen their retirement security”.

    The tool’s key features include a consolidated view of CPF balances, cash savings and investments at the desired retirement age and projections of retirement income and a drawdown plan. It generates a score according to the three dimensions of sufficiency, safety and flexibility.

    The tool will be incorporated into MoneyOwl’s retirement planning workshops for companies and individuals.

    The OwlRetirement Planner is free and available at https://www.moneyowl.com.sg/tools-calculators/owlretirement-planner.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    RetirementCPF LifeFinancial planning

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback

    TRENDING NOW

    The group reported a loss of S$2.55 million for the financial year ended Jun 30, and used S$2.16 million in cash in its operations. 

    NoonTalk needs continued financial support from CEO Dasmond Koh, auditors warn

    Malaysian Chinese bag-maker Liew Bin now sees value in protectionist measures as low-cost competition from China threatens Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises.

    Once staunchly pro-China, Malaysian Chinese businesses are now distancing themselves from Beijing

    The 99-year leasehold development along Bright Hill Drive in Upper Thomson will comprise 1,268 units, with two, three, four and five-bedroom layouts.

    UOL and CapitaLand to launch Thomson Reserve from S$2,608 psf

    Including the five new additions, SGX’s SDR offering comprises 43 counters across Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia and the US.

    TSMC, SK Hynix among 5 new SDRs to be launched by SGX

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More