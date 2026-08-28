Retirement portfolios are getting eaten up by inflation. Here are some assets to consider

Income-generating investments include selected Reits and defensive consumer staple stocks

In Singapore, retirement portfolios tend to be concentrated in cash, fixed deposits and insurance products, says James Ooi of Tiger Brokers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Investors do not have enough inflation-beating assets in their long-term portfolios meant for retirement, experts say.

One reason is excessive cash in portfolios, especially among investors in Asia-Pacific.

“In retirement portfolios today, we don’t have enough inflation-linked assets... to protect your real purchasing power,” John O’Toole, chief investment officer of solutions at Amundi said.