The Business Times
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Retirement portfolios are getting eaten up by inflation. Here are some assets to consider

Income-generating investments include selected Reits and defensive consumer staple stocks

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Tan Weizhen

Published Fri, Aug 28, 2026 · 02:00 PM
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    • In Singapore, retirement portfolios tend to be concentrated in cash, fixed deposits and insurance products, says James Ooi of Tiger Brokers.
    • In Singapore, retirement portfolios tend to be concentrated in cash, fixed deposits and insurance products, says James Ooi of Tiger Brokers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Investors do not have enough inflation-beating assets in their long-term portfolios meant for retirement, experts say.

    One reason is excessive cash in portfolios, especially among investors in Asia-Pacific.

    “In retirement portfolios today, we don’t have enough inflation-linked assets... to protect your real purchasing power,” John O’Toole, chief investment officer of solutions at Amundi said.

    RetirementWealth & InvestingFinancial marketsInflation

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