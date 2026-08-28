Retirement portfolios are getting eaten up by inflation. Here are some assets to consider
Income-generating investments include selected Reits and defensive consumer staple stocks
- In Singapore, retirement portfolios tend to be concentrated in cash, fixed deposits and insurance products, says James Ooi of Tiger Brokers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Investors do not have enough inflation-beating assets in their long-term portfolios meant for retirement, experts say.
One reason is excessive cash in portfolios, especially among investors in Asia-Pacific.
“In retirement portfolios today, we don’t have enough inflation-linked assets... to protect your real purchasing power,” John O’Toole, chief investment officer of solutions at Amundi said.
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