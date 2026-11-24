WHOLE OF WEALTH

It’s not whether you have enough to retire but if your wealth can withstand a time horizon with an unknown end

Investing is not about how much risk are you willing to take, but how much risk your balance sheet can withstand and absorb. IMAGE: MAGNIFIC

WEALTH management has spent decades fine-tuning the asset side of the balance sheet.

How much of investments should sit in equities? How much in bonds, private markets or cash? Where can investors find alpha? How should portfolios respond to inflation, interest rates or the next market cycle?

These are important questions, but they illuminate only half the picture.

The larger blind spot lies on the other side of the balance sheet – the obligations that wealth must one day meet: healthcare, long-term care, business continuity, estate liquidity, commitments to children and parents.

And, increasingly, the long and unpredictable arc of a human lifespan.

This leads us to a different question from the one wealth managers have traditionally asked. It is not how much risk you are willing to take, but how much risk your balance sheet can withstand and absorb.

The distinction is more than semantic.

Risk appetite reflects one’s temperament. Risk capacity reflects the resilience of one’s balance sheet. A family may be entirely at ease with the rise and fall of markets, yet have surprisingly little capacity to absorb a liability that arrives at precisely the wrong moment.

An insurer sees wealth through a different lens.

Asset management is largely concerned with the distribution of returns. Insurance begins at the other end of the equation: with the shape of future obligations, their probability and scale, when they may arrive, and how long they may endure.

That changes the mathematics of wealth. And, perhaps more importantly, it changes the question wealth is ultimately there to answer.

The problem with averages

Consider retirement. During the accumulation years, volatility is uncomfortable but often recoverable. Investors are still earning; they can contribute new capital, and they have time on their side.

Decumulation is different.

If markets fall just as a family begins drawing heavily on its portfolio, assets may have to be sold at depressed prices simply to fund spending.

Those withdrawals do more than crystallise losses. They remove capital that might otherwise have lived to see the recovery.

Two portfolios can therefore deliver much the same average return and still produce markedly different lifetime outcomes, simply because the returns arrive at a different window of time.

Then, add longevity. In Singapore, a resident reaching the age of 65 can expect to live another 21.6 years on average. But is an average statistic useful for an individual? We see increasingly that more people live considerably longer.

A 25-year retirement is not merely a 10-year retirement stretched across more years. Time changes the equation. It increases exposure to healthcare costs, care needs, inflation and repeated market cycles, while raising the possibility that wealth may need to support several generations at once.

The question is not simply whether you have accumulated enough to retire. It is whether the architecture of your wealth can withstand a time horizon the end of which cannot be known, without compromising independence, lifestyle or the capital intended for the next generation.

Wealth does not eliminate risk

Another assumption is worth examining – that enough wealth eventually makes financial protection unnecessary. Often, the opposite is true.

High-net-worth families may own substantial assets but hold relatively little capital that can be deployed at short notice. Wealth may be concentrated in operating businesses, property, private investments and other long-duration assets.

A family can therefore be extraordinarily wealthy on paper and unexpectedly constrained in practice.

Death, disability, a business transition or an estate obligation does not wait patiently for favourable markets. Liabilities have an inconvenient habit of arriving on their own timetable.

If capital is needed at the wrong moment, a family may be forced to sell the asset it most wanted to preserve.

Our research into long-term care illustrates the broader problem.

In a publicly released 2026 study, respondents underestimated monthly home-care costs by around 32 per cent compared to actual care-provider estimates. Nearly half of caregivers surveyed had already been providing care for at least three years.

Official long-term-care estimates are equally sobering. One in two healthy Singaporeans could become severely disabled in their lifetime, while around three in 10 could remain severely disabled for 10 years or more.

The investment implication is easy to overlook.

Families are effectively being asked to self-fund liabilities whose arrival is uncertain, whose scale is difficult to predict, and whose duration may stretch far beyond expectation.

That is not primarily an investment problem; it is a risk-management problem.

Increasing risk capacity

The instinctive response to uncertainty is to hold more reserves in cash.

While some liquidity is essential, too much of it introduces a different kind of vulnerability. Capital intended to work over decades can become structurally underinvested, sacrificing the growth needed to preserve purchasing power and support future generations.

Families can learn from institutions built to endure for generations. Banks and insurers manage not only their assets, but also the relationship between their assets and future liabilities. They test whether their balance sheets can withstand severe shocks and identify where their greatest vulnerabilities lie.

Individuals need not adopt the same technical machinery, but the discipline is instructive: Understand the obligations wealth must meet; consider what could place the plan under strain; and carry only those risks the family is well-placed to manage.

Risks that are low-frequency, severe or open-ended may be better reduced, hedged or transferred.

When used intelligently, risk transfer can create room elsewhere on the balance sheet to take productive risk. If essential spending and major commitments are adequately provided for, excess capital remains free to do what long-term capital does best – it can stay invested.

The role of insurance within a sophisticated wealth strategy is not simply to protect capital from loss. It can help protect capital from being called upon at the wrong time.

For wealthy families, successful legacy planning is not simply about maximising the eventual value of an estate. Legacy is not only what remains at the end, but also the continuity of choice along the way.

It is the ability to avoid a forced sale when markets are weak; to maintain independence when circumstances change; to preserve assets that carry meaning beyond their market value; and, ultimately, to allow wealth to reach the next generation with both its value and purpose intact.

The future of wealth management will therefore require more than better investment portfolios.

For decades, wealth managers have asked how much risk investors should take. The more consequential question for the next era of wealth is which risks families should never have been carrying in the first place.

The writer is managing director, Great Eastern Group