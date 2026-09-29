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THE WEALTH CODE

Strategic case for precious metals

The potential for differentiated performance is what allows gold and silver to strengthen diversification

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    • Silver may complement gold exposure, but investors should not assume that the two metals offer the same defensive characteristics.
    • Silver may complement gold exposure, but investors should not assume that the two metals offer the same defensive characteristics. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Brandon Ho

    Published Tue, Sep 29, 2026 · 02:55 PM

    GOLD’S recent price action highlights the distinction between a tactical market view and a strategic portfolio allocation.

    In the near term, higher real interest rates and a stronger US dollar weigh on gold, which generates no income and becomes relatively less attractive than yielding assets. Those conditions may shape its price over the coming months.

    They do not diminish the longer-term role it can play in a diversified portfolio. That strategic case extends beyond the next central bank decision.

    GoldThe Wealth CodeSilver

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