Strategic case for precious metals
The potential for differentiated performance is what allows gold and silver to strengthen diversification
- Silver may complement gold exposure, but investors should not assume that the two metals offer the same defensive characteristics. IMAGE: PIXABAY
GOLD’S recent price action highlights the distinction between a tactical market view and a strategic portfolio allocation.
In the near term, higher real interest rates and a stronger US dollar weigh on gold, which generates no income and becomes relatively less attractive than yielding assets. Those conditions may shape its price over the coming months.
They do not diminish the longer-term role it can play in a diversified portfolio. That strategic case extends beyond the next central bank decision.
TRENDING NOW
Grab CEO’s wife Chloe Tong on life with Anthony Tan and finding her purpose
Hwa Seng Builder, two China companies win S$1.2 billion Tuas Road Viaduct phase two contracts
Deal between tycoon friends sparks scrutiny of Philippine power sector
Canada is upping oil flows to Asia, but South-east Asia’s refineries aren’t ready to handle them yet