Sun Life launches integrated private-wealth platform to support HNW families

It will assist clients whose assets and needs are increasingly global and span multiple jurisdictions

Sun Life Private Wealth CEO Sujoy Ghosh says the new platform aims to deliver a seamless experience for distribution partners and their clients. PHOTO: SUN LIFE

[SINGAPORE] Sun Life has rolled out an integrated wealth platform to support the needs of the high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-HNW individuals, families and advisers who are grappling with the transfer of wealth across generations.

The platform, called Sun Life Private Wealth, sets out to harmonise the experience among Sun Life’s three underwriting centres of Singapore, Hong Kong and Bermuda, to assist clients whose assets and needs are increasingly global and span multiple jurisdictions.

Sujoy Ghosh, CEO of Sun Life Private Wealth, said: “What we are able to do now is essentially provide one experience to the client, one global standard in terms of our underwriting and operations, the turnaround time of policies, and the experience in terms of booking and payment procedures.

“It’s really working through the entire client journey for the distributor and the client.”

The platform enables a single intake and underwriting process, and harmonised processes and forms, among others.

“The result is a more connected global business that delivers a seamless experience for distribution partners and their clients, with the complexity of navigating markets resting with us, not them,” said Ghosh.

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Sun Life has been a pioneer in HNW insurance since it set up dedicated HNW operations in Bermuda in 1996, the first life insurer to do so. It has since built HNW businesses in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Consulting company Capgemini reported that global HNW individual wealth rose 8.7 per cent to US$98.3 trillion in 2025, with the Asia-Pacific posting the highest growth rate of 10.5 per cent.

Sun Life’s 2025 legacy planning research found that 67 per cent of HNW respondents in Singapore and 44 per cent in Hong Kong are concerned that their wealth may not be preserved beyond their children’s generation.

Around 89 per cent in Singapore and 91 per cent in Hong Kong previously sought professional advice for legacy planning, or would like to do so in the future.

Munich Re has found that the protection markets of Singapore, Hong Kong and Bermuda have doubled to US$34 billion in sums assured over the past seven years.

HNW insurance is increasingly used as a tool to facilitate generational wealth transfer.

Ghosh said: “It has moved from pure protection because it provides certainty of liquidity and governance. There is also a need for resilience in financial planning because of the macro environment.”

As at March 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of US$1.58 trillion. Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada has a financial strength rating of “AA” from S&P.