The Business Times
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Unrest in Europe sparks interest in Singapore as a family office hub, says DBS executive

He says the F1 race weekend and high-profile conferences on the sidelines cemented Singapore’s wealth-hub status

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Fri, Oct 30, 2026 · 05:09 PM
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    • Lee Woon Shiu, DBS’ head of wealth planning, family office and insurance solutions, says Singapore is a credible “Plan B” for European families.
    • Lee Woon Shiu, DBS’ head of wealth planning, family office and insurance solutions, says Singapore is a credible “Plan B” for European families. PHOTO: DBS PRIVATE BANK

    [SINGAPORE] The ongoing unrest in France has prompted enquiries from established family offices in Europe, which are keen to begin deploying capital to Singapore to mitigate geopolitical risk.

    Lee Woon Shiu, DBS’ group head of wealth planning, family office and insurance solutions, said Singapore is emerging as a credible “Plan B” for European families which have been traditionally inward looking.

    Beyond France, protestors have also marched elsewhere in Europe in October; unrest has broken out in Lisbon and Madrid, for instance, over the rising cost of living, among other issues.

    Family officessuccession planningGeopolitics

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