US stocks have room to run, but be selective

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S&P 500 earnings grew 52% year on year in the second quarter, accelerating sharply from 29% in the previous three months. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE US economy continues to defy expectations of a meaningful slowdown.

Real gross domestic product expanded by 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model, a running estimate of real-time GDP growth, pointed to growth accelerating to 4.7 per cent in Q3.

Importantly for investors, corporate earnings remain exceptionally strong. S&P 500 earnings grew 52 per cent year on year in Q2, said FactSet, accelerating sharply from 29 per cent in the first quarter.