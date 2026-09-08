The Business Times
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INVESTING GLOBALLY & PROFITABLY

US stocks have room to run, but be selective

Favour quality companies with strong balance sheets, consistent earnings and high returns on equity

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    • S&P 500 earnings grew 52% year on year in the second quarter, accelerating sharply from 29% in the previous three months.
    • S&P 500 earnings grew 52% year on year in the second quarter, accelerating sharply from 29% in the previous three months. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Joel Phua

    Published Tue, Sep 8, 2026 · 05:57 PM

    THE US economy continues to defy expectations of a meaningful slowdown.

    Real gross domestic product expanded by 1.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDPNow model, a running estimate of real-time GDP growth, pointed to growth accelerating to 4.7 per cent in Q3.

    Importantly for investors, corporate earnings remain exceptionally strong. S&P 500 earnings grew 52 per cent year on year in Q2, said FactSet, accelerating sharply from 29 per cent in the first quarter.

    Investing Globally & ProfitablyTech stocksUS stocksUS economy

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