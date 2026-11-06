Using an AI agent as my personal assistant
Its appeal lies in reducing the work between having a goal and making informed decisions
- AI makes personal assistant support possible, such as researching holidays and organising health records. IMAGE: PIXABAY
I HAVE always wanted a personal assistant but it would be a luxury. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it is now possible to have more than one personal assistant working for you.
I was researching Iceland for a self-drive family vacation next year. The exercise was daunting because there are so many permutations in terms of driving routes, places to stay and visit. After seven versions of the itinerary, I caved in and subscribed to ChatGPT Plus for assistance.
To justify paying S$28.98 monthly, I decided to leverage the functions and make it work harder for me.
TRENDING NOW
Singapore tech stocks plunge as Nasdaq bloodbath spills into region
S$3 billion money laundering case: Rare Pateks and Rolexes, diamond-covered Hermes and more head to auction
OCBC wealth clients turn defensive amid market volatility as Q3 profit rises 3%
From legacy to launch: Francis Yeoh and Yeoh Pei Xien on family unity and YTL’s next‑gen ventures