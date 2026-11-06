The Business Times
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MONEY MATTERS

Using an AI agent as my personal assistant

Its appeal lies in reducing the work between having a goal and making informed decisions

Summarise
    • AI makes personal assistant support possible, such as researching holidays and organising health records.
    • AI makes personal assistant support possible, such as researching holidays and organising health records. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Lorna Tan

    Published Fri, Nov 6, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    I HAVE always wanted a personal assistant but it would be a luxury. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it is now possible to have more than one personal assistant working for you.

    I was researching Iceland for a self-drive family vacation next year. The exercise was daunting because there are so many permutations in terms of driving routes, places to stay and visit. After seven versions of the itinerary, I caved in and subscribed to ChatGPT Plus for assistance.

    To justify paying S$28.98 monthly, I decided to leverage the functions and make it work harder for me.

    Artificial IntelligenceChatGPT

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