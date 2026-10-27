The Business Times
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THE WEALTH CODE

Wealth transfer: Handover starts long before the inheritance

Firms that adapt their proposition, technology and service model will be best placed to keep the client relationship

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    • Firms should measure the time from transfer to the first substantive advice discussion and shorten it. AI may be used to speed up onboarding and asset transfers.
    • Firms should measure the time from transfer to the first substantive advice discussion and shorten it. AI may be used to speed up onboarding and asset transfers. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Amanda Ong

    Published Tue, Oct 27, 2026 · 03:00 PM

    WHEN wealth passes between generations, the relationship with the bank does not automatically follow. Capgemini’s World Wealth Report 2025 found that 81 per cent of inheritors plan to switch wealth management firms within one to two years of inheriting.

    That puts assets built over decades at risk, but it is also an opportunity. UBS’ first Global Next Generation Report, published in May, found that around 72 per cent of Asia-Pacific heirs look first to wealth managers and family offices for succession support, against 42 per cent in North America and 19 per cent in Europe.

    Heirs in Singapore clearly want professional help. Many will look for it elsewhere if the firm that served their parents does not meet their very different expectations.

    succession planningWealth managementPrivate banking

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