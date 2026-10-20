The Business Times
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DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

What’s so wrong with high interest rates?

These can offer better yields for savers as well as new opportunities for investors  

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    • Banks could benefit as their net interest margins widen, thanks to higher rates. 
    • Banks could benefit as their net interest margins widen, thanks to higher rates.  PHOTO: CMG

    David Kuo

    Published Tue, Oct 20, 2026 · 04:54 PM

    IT COULD take a while for investors to adjust to higher interest rates. After all, it was four years ago in 2022 when central banks embarked on serious monetary tightening.

    After a pause, they have started raising rates again, and it is quite possible that the cost of borrowing will remain elevated for longer, if we listen to what central banks around the world are saying.

    The US Federal Reserve, much to President Donald Trump’s annoyance, was unanimous in its decision to raise the Fed fund rate in September. Trump claimed that the rate-setting board was hostile to the idea of lowering interest rates.

    Central banksUS Federal ReserveInterest rates
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