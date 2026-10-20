What’s so wrong with high interest rates?

DIARY OF A PRIVATE INVESTOR

These can offer better yields for savers as well as new opportunities for investors

IT COULD take a while for investors to adjust to higher interest rates. After all, it was four years ago in 2022 when central banks embarked on serious monetary tightening.

After a pause, they have started raising rates again, and it is quite possible that the cost of borrowing will remain elevated for longer, if we listen to what central banks around the world are saying.

The US Federal Reserve, much to President Donald Trump’s annoyance, was unanimous in its decision to raise the Fed fund rate in September. Trump claimed that the rate-setting board was hostile to the idea of lowering interest rates.