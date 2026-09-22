When the Fed hikes in an oil shock: What investors should do now

INVESTING GLOBALLY & PROFITABLY

Understanding the central bank’s logic matters for how portfolios should be positioned from here

Diesel prices in the US are rising. The margin between crude and the diesel refined from it has grown to more than US$100 a barrel, from about US$15 to US$30 before. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE US central bank has stopped treating energy-driven inflation as temporary.

For much of 2026, the question hanging over markets was when the US Federal Reserve would resume cutting rates. At its September meeting, the Fed answered a different question.

It raised the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 to 4 per cent, its first hike since July 2023, and the vote was unanimous. Its updated projections indicate another increase before the year’s end and no cuts in 2027.