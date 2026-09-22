When the Fed hikes in an oil shock: What investors should do now
Understanding the central bank’s logic matters for how portfolios should be positioned from here
- Diesel prices in the US are rising. The margin between crude and the diesel refined from it has grown to more than US$100 a barrel, from about US$15 to US$30 before. PHOTO: REUTERS
THE US central bank has stopped treating energy-driven inflation as temporary.
For much of 2026, the question hanging over markets was when the US Federal Reserve would resume cutting rates. At its September meeting, the Fed answered a different question.
It raised the Fed funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 to 4 per cent, its first hike since July 2023, and the vote was unanimous. Its updated projections indicate another increase before the year’s end and no cuts in 2027.
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