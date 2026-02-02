Why not investing your CPF savings could be a greater risk

The reason people struggle to beat the CPF Ordinary Account's 2.5% interest rate is typically because of human emotions and high costs. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] For generations of Singaporeans, the Central Provident Fund (CPF) has been the bedrock of financial security.

Its tiered interest rates – 2.5 per cent for the Ordinary Account (OA) and 4 per cent for the Special Account (SA) – are often regarded as the ultimate “risk-free” benchmark. In a volatile world, the psychological comfort of a government-guaranteed return is hard to overstate.

However, as the financial landscape evolves, a “risk-free” return can ironically become a risk in itself – the risk of falling behind. In the recent past, we have gone through a period of high inflation, and the real value of OA balances has struggled to keep pace with the rising cost of living.