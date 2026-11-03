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CIO CORNER

Why staying invested calls for more than stocks and bonds

Ability to stay invested through market turbulence is often just as important as identifying opportunities

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    • The sharp sell-off in US tech stocks in October underscores how quickly market sentiment can turn, even against a backdrop of powerful structural growth trends.
    • The sharp sell-off in US tech stocks in October underscores how quickly market sentiment can turn, even against a backdrop of powerful structural growth trends. PHOTO: EPA

    Hou Wey Fook

    Published Tue, Nov 3, 2026 · 03:22 PM

    FOR decades, investors have relied on a familiar formula for portfolio diversification: stocks for growth, bonds for stability.

    This balancing act lies at the heart of the traditional 60/40 portfolio, a time-tested allocation of 60 per cent to equities and 40 per cent to bonds. That asset mix has guided generations of investors through the ebb and flow of markets.

    But recent market disruptions have exposed the limits of this longstanding approach.

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