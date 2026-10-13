The wisdom of prediction markets

Stock-market investors should look for opportunities arising from breakdowns in cognitive diversity

Prediction markets are very well calibrated as measured by the relationship between the implied probability and the outcome. IMAGE: PIXABAY

IN 1932, Bernard Baruch, a financier who made his fortune on Wall Street, wrote the foreword to a reprint of the 1852 edition of Charles Mackay’s classic book Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.

He cited a quote by the German playwright Friedrich Schiller: “Anyone taken as an individual, is tolerably sensible and reasonable – as a member of a crowd, he at once becomes a blockhead.”

Any theory of the stock market must explain why prices are usually sensible but periodically go bonkers.