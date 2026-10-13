The wisdom of prediction markets
Stock-market investors should look for opportunities arising from breakdowns in cognitive diversity
- Prediction markets are very well calibrated as measured by the relationship between the implied probability and the outcome. IMAGE: PIXABAY
IN 1932, Bernard Baruch, a financier who made his fortune on Wall Street, wrote the foreword to a reprint of the 1852 edition of Charles Mackay’s classic book Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds.
He cited a quote by the German playwright Friedrich Schiller: “Anyone taken as an individual, is tolerably sensible and reasonable – as a member of a crowd, he at once becomes a blockhead.”
Any theory of the stock market must explain why prices are usually sensible but periodically go bonkers.
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