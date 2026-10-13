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预测市场的智慧

股市投资者应在认知多样性瓦解时寻找机会。

    • 从隐含概率与最终结果之间的关系来看，预测市场的校准度非常高。
    • 从隐含概率与最终结果之间的关系来看，预测市场的校准度非常高。 图片来源：PIXABAY

    Michael Mauboussin

    Published Tue, Oct 13, 2026 · 02:42 PM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    1932年，在华尔街发家的金融家 Bernard Baruch 为 Charles Mackay 的经典著作《非同寻常的大众幻想与群众性癫狂》1852年的再版撰写了前言。

    他引用了德国剧作家 Friedrich Schiller 的一句话：“当人作为个体时，尚可称得上通情达理；而一旦成为群体中的一员，他便立刻变成了傻瓜。”

    任何关于股市的理论都必须解释为何价格通常是理性的，但又会周期性地陷入疯狂。

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