第二季度表现强劲，新加坡银行前景如何？分析师：星展与华侨银行财富管理业务领先
大华银行因收费前景疲软和资产质量问题而失色，但一些分析师称其为“价值投资选择”
- 三家银行公布的第二季度净利润均超出市场预期。 照片：商业时报资料图
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本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】在第二季度业绩公布后，分析师们对新加坡三大银行的前景分歧日益加剧，因为在利率走低的环境下，财富管理正成为一个关键的差异化因素。
分析师们更看好星展银行 (DBS) 和华侨银行 (OCBC)，因为这两家银行在财富管理方面表现强劲，同时整体盈利前景也更为乐观。
与此同时，大华银行 (UOB) 的财富战略执行情况面临质疑，此外还有持续的资产质量担忧和较为疲软的收费收入预测。
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