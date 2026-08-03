淡马锡金融为7.5亿新元10年期债券定价 年收益率2.65%
发行所得款项将用于资助日常业务运营
- 该债券将在淡马锡金融的300亿美元全球有担保中期票据计划下发行。 图片：《商业时报》资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】淡马锡（Temasek Holdings）的全资子公司淡马锡金融（一）公司（Temasek Financial (I) (TFin-I)）已为一笔7.5亿新元的10年期债券定价，其到期收益率为每年2.65%。
根据周一（8月3日）发布的文告，投资者将每六个月获付一次利息。
该债券将在其300亿美元的全球有担保中期票据计划下发行，并由淡马锡提供无条件且不可撤销的担保。
淡马锡金融（一）公司计划将发行债券所得的净收益提供给淡马锡及其投资控股公司，以资助其日常业务运营。
公司将申请该债券在新加坡交易所（Singapore Exchange）正式挂牌交易。
本次发行预计于8月11日结束，债券到期日为2036年8月11日。
Asean Intelligence
Get insights into businesses across South-east AsiaGet the free report
星展银行（DBS）、华侨银行（OCBC）、渣打银行（Standard Chartered）和大华银行（UOB）是本次发行的联席主承销商和簿记管理人。
该债券将根据1933年《美国证券法》S条例（Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933），仅在美国境外发售给非美国人士。
淡马锡获得了穆迪投资者服务公司（Moody’s Investors Service）授予的“Aaa”级，以及标普全球（S&P Global）旗下评级机构标普全球评级（S&P Global Ratings）授予的“AAA”级整体企业信用评级。
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.
TRENDING NOW
Lower consent hurdle among changes proposed for en bloc sales to spur redevelopment, protect minority owners
Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart
UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business
Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos