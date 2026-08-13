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Centurion因上半年利润暴跌三分之二，股价一度下跌10%

公司在2026年上半年也录得420万新元的联营公司亏损份额。

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 10:48 AM
    • 截至上午10时07分，该股报1.56新元，仍下跌0.14新元（8.2%），此前有近170万股易手，总值超过260万新元。
    • 截至上午10时07分，该股报1.56新元，仍下跌0.14新元（8.2%），此前有近170万股易手，总值超过260万新元。 图片：CENTURION CORP

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    [新加坡] Centurion Corp 在报告其截至6月30日的上半年净利同比下降64%后，股价于周四（8月13日）上午一度下跌10%。其净利从去年同期的7390万新元降至2650万新元。

    上午9时16分，该公司股价触及盘中低点1.53新元，下跌0.17新元，跌幅为10%。

    截至上午10时07分，该股报1.56新元，仍下跌0.14新元（8.2%），此前有近170万股易手，总值超过260万新元。

    该集团周三表示，净利下降归因于投资性房地产的公允价值净亏损增加，以及应占的联营公司亏损。

    上半年营收增长31%至1.849亿新元，高于此前的1.407亿新元。然而，上半年的投资性房地产公允价值净亏损扩大至3280万新元，而去年同期的净亏损为350万新元。

    这其中包括Centurion Accommodation房地产投资信托基金为收购Macquarie Park所支付的1910万新元印花税。

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    Centurion在2026年上半年也录得420万新元的应占联营公司亏损。

    上半年每股收益为0.0315新元，低于去年同期的0.0879新元。

    董事会宣布派发2026年上半年中期股息，为每股0.02新元，与去年同期持平。

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