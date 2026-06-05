从首席技术官到首席执行官：Anext Bank 利用人工智能硬件融资发展中小企业贷款业务
该蚂蚁国际旗下部门正利用人工智能融资和替代数据，为微型和中小型企业扩大信贷渠道
- Anext 的 Qiu 认为，在深化蚂蚁国际生态系统内部合作方面存在机遇，这既能提升服务，也能获取入境客户。 照片：YEN MENG JIIN, BT
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 自 Qiu Kai 从首席技术官（CTO）晋升为数字批发贷款机构 Anext Bank 的首席执行官以来，已过去约一年半的时间。
他承认，从首席技术官到首席执行官的职业道路并不常见，但在一家技术驱动的数字批发银行，这条路已被证明是很有价值的。
他对《商业时报》表示：“现在担任首席执行官拓宽了我的视野。我从公司其他领域获得了更多的信息和理解，这使我能够更好地利用我的技术知识，提出更具可持续性和不同类型的战略。”
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