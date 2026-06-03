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“势头鼓舞人心”：基金经理评新加坡在市场动荡中推出的65亿新元股市提振计划

新交所（SGX）表示，该计划长期关注市场基本面的方针“获得了大力支持”

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Ranamita Chakraborty

Ranamita Chakraborty

Published Wed, Jun 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • 新加坡金融管理局（MAS）预计将在未来几周内委任“股权市场发展计划”（EQDP）下的第三批资产管理公司，以实现其在6月底前完成委任的目标。
    • 新加坡金融管理局（MAS）预计将在未来几周内委任“股权市场发展计划”（EQDP）下的第三批资产管理公司，以实现其在6月底前完成委任的目标。 照片：TAY CHU YI，《商业时报》

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【新加坡】尽管全球不确定性和市场波动加剧，参与新加坡金融管理局（MAS）65亿新元股权市场发展计划（EQDP）的基金经理们发现，投资者的反应令人鼓舞。

    该计划于去年11月推出。管理资产规模（AUM）和投资者的兴趣持续增长，数名基金经理表示，旗下基金的资金已大部分或全部投出。

    Fullerton Fund Management 旗下Fullerton Singapore Value-Up EQDP 基金的投资组合经理 Michelle Sim 表示：“我们可以说，我们EQDP的资本已悉数投出。”

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