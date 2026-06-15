中国燃油价格或更具竞争力，新加坡五月船用燃料销量下滑
尽管价格有所回落，但仍远高于中东冲突爆发前的水平
- 今年5月，共有1658艘油轮停靠新加坡，总吨位为6180万吨；而去年同月则有1586艘油轮停靠，总吨位为6300万吨。 BT档案照片
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【新加坡】全球最大的船用燃料加注中心新加坡，在5月份的船用燃料销量连续第二个月同比下降，且降幅超过4月份。
5月份，船用燃料销量同比下滑6.8%至450万吨，降幅大于4月份的1.2%。
不过，根据新加坡海事及港务管理局（MPA）于周一（6月15日）公布的数据，5月份的销量高于4月份的440万吨，后者创下了14个月来的新低。
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