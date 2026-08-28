Frencken宣布1亿新元配售计划后，股价收跌7.5%
该公司计划拟议配售4410万股股票
- 这家科技解决方案供应商的股价在开盘时一度跌至2.33新元。 照片：《商业时报》资料图
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
[新加坡] 在宣布一项旨在筹集1亿新元的拟议配售计划后，科技解决方案供应商 Frencken 的股价于周五（8月28日）一度下跌高达8.3%。
该股在开盘时一度跌至2.33新元，较周二的收盘价下跌0.21新元；周五最终收报2.35新元，下跌0.19新元，跌幅为7.5%。
该股交易已于周三和周四暂停。
Frencken于周四宣布，计划通过拟议配售4410万股新股筹集1亿新元，每股配售价为2.2687新元。这批新股将私下配售给机构投资者和合格的私人投资者。
该拟议配售价格设有10%的折扣，配售的股数占截至周四已发行股本的约10.3%。配售完成后，新股将占扩大后已发行股本的9.3%。
今年以来，受益于人工智能热潮，Frencken的股价已上涨78.9%。其客户包括芯片制造设备生产商Applied Materials和ASML——这些都是人工智能领域的重要参与者。
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相比之下，其他在新加坡上市的半导体公司股价涨幅更大。 AEM 的股价上涨了四倍以上，而 UMS Integration 的股价则上涨了约130%。
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