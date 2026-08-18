Grab和Sea第二季度贷款规模飙升，金融服务推动增长
Grab的贷款组合同比增长197%，而Sea旗下Monee的贷款额增长62.5%，达到111亿美元。
- GXS Bank和MariBank等金融服务正日益成为Grab和Sea各自的增长动力。 照片：商业时报资料图
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[新加坡] 金融服务正日益成为东南亚科技巨头Grab和Sea的重要增长引擎，贷款的激增为第二季度的盈利做出了更大贡献。
Grab的总贷款组合在第二季度同比增长197%，从7.81亿美元增至23亿美元。
这一增长部分归因于将Superbank并入Grab的金融服务部门GrabFin。然而，即使不计Superbank的贡献，其总贷款组合仍实现了同比翻番。
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