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IHH Healthcare 与部分（私人）综合健保计划保险公司建立合伙业务，以控制私立医院账单

iExchange 作为第三方管理者的服务，已将账单规模增长率抑制在低个位数水平

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Genevieve Cua

Genevieve Cua

Published Thu, Jul 2, 2026 · 07:03 PM
    • IHH Healthcare 旗下拥有 Mount Elizabeth、Gleneagles 和 Parkway 品牌，这些品牌占私立医院（私人）综合健保计划索赔的60%至70%。
    • IHH Healthcare 旗下拥有 Mount Elizabeth、Gleneagles 和 Parkway 品牌，这些品牌占私立医院（私人）综合健保计划索赔的60%至70%。 图片来源：BT FILES

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    IHH Healthcare 与一些（私人）综合健保计划（Integrated Shield Plan，简称 IP）保险公司建立的合伙业务，可能将有效控制私立医院 IP 不断上涨的成本和索赔。

    这项合伙业务借助了 IHH Healthcare 旗下第三方管理者（Third-Party Administrator, 简称 TPA）iExchange 的服务，该公司为保险公司或付款方提供端到端的成本管理及其他解决方案。

    作为 TPA，iExchange 扮演着“守门人”的角色，例如，它帮助处理（私人）综合健保计划保单持有人在入院前通常需要申请的授权书（Letters of Authorisation, 简称 LOAs）。

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