Lim Joo Lee 将于10月1日接替 Russell Ng 出任 Aims Apac Reit 首席执行官
Ng 因寻求其他职业发展而卸任，他已掌舵该公司近五年。
- 自2021年起，Lim Joo Lee 以首席财务官的身份负责该房地产投资信托的财务管理、资本市场活动和投资者关系。 照片：AIMS APAC REIT
本文由AI辅助翻译
【新加坡】Aims Apac 房地产投资信托（Reit）的首席执行官 Russell Ng 将于今年9月30日卸任。
该公司周五（7月24日）发布声明称，这位45岁的首席执行官在掌舵近五年后，将因寻求“其他职业发展”而卸任。
现年47岁的 Lim Joo Lee 已被任命为候任首席执行官，在获得相关监管部门批准后，将于10月1日接替 Ng 出任该信托管理人的首席执行官。
自2021年以来，她一直负责该房地产投资信托的财务管理、资本市场活动和投资者关系。
交易所公告称，作为首席财务官，Lim 参与了所有战略增长计划、投资者沟通和董事会审议，并“非常熟悉”该信托的投资组合与运营。
出任首席执行官后，她将负责该房地产投资信托的整体规划、管理和运营，并将与董事会密切合作，以推进管理人的战略目标。
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在消息公布前， Aims Apac Reit 的单位周五收盘下跌0.6%或0.01新元，至1.64新元。
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