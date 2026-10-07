在日益炎热的世界里，降温是一门利润丰厚的生意

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【新加坡】今年盛夏，我站在首尔滚烫的人行道上，给一位朋友发短信说：“别来韩国。”
我的水瓶早就空了，人也开始头昏眼花，感觉过热的大脑都快要从耳朵里冒出来了。“这里的热是你无法想象的。”
“也别来奥地利，”她回复道。“这里一样糟糕。”
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