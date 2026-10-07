在日益炎热的世界里，降温是一门利润丰厚的生意

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    • 对于奥地利及其许多欧洲邻国来说，2026年的夏天是有记录以来最热的一个夏天。
    • 对于奥地利及其许多欧洲邻国来说，2026年的夏天是有记录以来最热的一个夏天。 图片：路透社
    Lee Su Shyan
    Joyce Hooi

    Lee Su Shyan &

    Joyce Hooi

    Published Wed, Oct 7, 2026 · 12:22 PM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

    查看原文

    【新加坡】今年盛夏，我站在首尔滚烫的人行道上，给一位朋友发短信说：“别来韩国。”

    我的水瓶早就空了，人也开始头昏眼花，感觉过热的大脑都快要从耳朵里冒出来了。“这里的热是你无法想象的。”

    “也别来奥地利，”她回复道。“这里一样糟糕。”

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