华侨银行客户无法访问网上及手机银行服务
自下午12点31分起，监测网站Downdetector已收到相关报告
- 华侨银行表示，其员工正“紧急处理”以解决该问题。 照片：《商业时报》档案照片
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
[新加坡] 一些 华侨银行 (OCBC) 的客户周五（10月23日）报告称，无法访问该银行的手机银行和登录功能。
有反馈称，此次服务中断影响了付款功能。
从下午约12点31分起，监测网站Downdetector收到了超过700起服务中断报告，大部分问题集中在银行应用程序和登录方面。
华侨银行在Facebook上回复一名客户时表示，其员工正“紧急处理”以解决该问题。
《商业时报》已联系华侨银行，以寻求进一步置评。
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