PropNex董事会改组 任命新独立董事
Rajah & Tann合伙人Danny Lim的任命将从7月起生效
- PropNex于周二宣布董事会改组，任命Danny Lim为公司新任独立非执行董事。 照片：《商业时报》资料图
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 房地产经纪公司 PropNex 已任命Rajah & Tann合伙人Danny Lim为公司新任独立非执行董事，该任命自7月1日起生效。
现年53岁的他也被任命为审计与提名委员会成员以及薪酬委员会主席。他接替了Dr Ahmad Bin Mohamed Magad的职务，后者将转任审计委员会主席。
周二（6月23日）的一份交易所公告显示，Lim同时在其他几家上市公司担任董事，包括典当连锁店 ValueMax Group 、人力资源服务供应商 Advancer Global 、房地产公司 Stamford Land 、咖啡店运营商 Kimly 以及电器产品零售商 Choo Chiang 。
他预计将在Stamford Land、Kimly和Choo Chiang各自于7月、2027年1月和2027年4月举行的年度股东大会上从董事会退休。
在此消息公布前，PropNex股票周二收盘下跌1.1%或0.02新元，报1.86新元。
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