PropNex 规划新篇章，业务超越新加坡住宅房地产
其执行主席指出，公司在工业地产、资本市场、租赁等领域存在增长空间
- PropNex 执行主席 Ismail Gafoor 预计公司未来两年将“非常激动人心”。 图片来源：PROPNEX
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【新加坡】在占据了新加坡近三分之二的住宅房地产交易后，下一步该何去何从？对 PropNex 来说，答案正越来越多地指向住宅市场之外，首先就是工业领域。
执行主席 Ismail Gafoor 在接受《商业时报》采访时表示，该公司已于2026年初推出了“工业2.0”培训计划，并组建了一支专攻该领域的经纪人团队。
他估计，到2027年，市场上将有超过2600个工业单位的潜在供应（假设每个单位面积为150平方米），而此举正是为此做准备。
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