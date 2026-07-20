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人工智能费用上涨，促使新加坡公司追求投资回报率而非“代币最大化”

企业在为工作负载匹配模型方面正变得更为谨慎

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • 尽管新加坡在工作场景中整合人工智能的程度不高，但采用率仍然很高，这一转变正是在此背景下发生的。
    • 尽管新加坡在工作场景中整合人工智能的程度不高，但采用率仍然很高，这一转变正是在此背景下发生的。 照片：YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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    【新加坡】随着人工智能开支的不断上涨，促使新加坡公司要求更明确的投资回报率 (ROI)，它们正超越人工智能的实验阶段，在如何部署该技术方面变得日益谨慎。

    尽管使用人工智能模型的成本有所下降，但随着企业更广泛地应用该技术，总体人工智能费用仍在持续飙升

    咨询公司 Bain & Co 估计，在2024年至2025年间，代币的价格已减半。

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