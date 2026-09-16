HOCK LOCK SIEW
新加坡担保债券市场的繁荣主要由星展银行推动
该市场增长迅速，但深入观察可见，三家本地银行对这一融资工具的运用方式大相径庭
- 2025年担保债券发行额达到创纪录的110亿新元，而自2021年以来，其未偿还市场规模的复合年增长率达到15%。 图片来源：TAY CHU YI, 《商业时报》
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本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
[新加坡] 新加坡债券市场一个相对平静的领域一直在稳步增长。
新加坡金融管理局 (金管局) 在周一（9月14日）发布的最新企业债券市场年度更新报告中表示，未偿还的担保债券规模在2025年达到了298亿新元，高于四年前的173亿新元。
去年的发行额达到创纪录的110亿新元，而自2021年以来，未偿还市场规模的复合年增长率达到了15%。
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