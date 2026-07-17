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值得关注的股票：Geo Energy Resources

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Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 08:15 AM
    • Geo Energy新投入运营的基础设施项目，标志着该集团在煤炭开采业务之外，开辟了新的盈利来源。
    • Geo Energy新投入运营的基础设施项目，标志着该集团在煤炭开采业务之外，开辟了新的盈利来源。 图片：商业时报档案

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    【新加坡】以下公司出现新动态，可能影响其在周五（7月17日）的证券交易：

    Geo Energy Resources ：这家印度尼西亚煤炭生产商周四在交易所文件中表示，其新投运的Marga Bara Jaya综合基础设施部门是集团在煤炭开采业务之外的新盈利来源，未来有望带来每年高达约3.5亿美元的息税折旧及摊销前盈利（EBITDA）。Geo Energy股价周四收盘持平于0.555新元。

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