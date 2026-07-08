据报道，韩国就 Teo Siong Seng 旗下 Singamas 及其同业涉嫌价格操纵展开调查
包括 CIMC 在内的三家中国公司也正接受调查
- Singamas 被指控与 China International Marine Containers、Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment 和 CXIC Group Containers 串通，操纵集装箱价格。 照片来源：SINGAMAS
本文由AI辅助翻译
[新加坡] 据称，韩国反垄断监管机构已对新加坡航运业资深人士 Teo Siong Seng 旗下的 Singamas Container 及另外三家集装箱制造商展开调查，调查其涉嫌的价格操纵行为。
《韩国经济日报》全球版周二（7月7日）报道称，韩国公平交易委员会正在调查全球部分最大的集装箱制造商。此前，这些公司曾被美国指控，在疫情期间合谋限制产量并抬高海运钢箱（即集装箱）的价格。
该机构正在调查 Singamas 以及 China International Marine Containers (CIMC)、Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment 和 CXIC Group Containers 这三家中国公司是否违反了韩国的竞争法。
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