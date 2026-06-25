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在星狮地产21亿新元的酒店业“轻资产”提案中，Valley Point或成隐藏瑰宝

从战略上讲，此举让该集团掌握了整个Valley Point地块的“万能钥匙”

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Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Thu, Jun 25, 2026 · 04:47 PM
    • Frasers House外观。星狮地产的轻资产转型或有助于修复其紧张的资产负债表。
    • Frasers House外观。星狮地产的轻资产转型或有助于修复其紧张的资产负债表。 照片来源：FRASERS PROPERTY

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    【新加坡】地产巨头星狮地产（Frasers Property）历时两年多的战略评估，最终促成了一场价值21亿新元的资产“抢椅子游戏”。

    这家由泰国亿万富翁Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi家族控股、在新加坡上市的房地产开发商，于周四（6月25日）公布了一项“投资组合优化”计划。该计划建立在其于2025年将星狮酒店信托（Frasers Hospitality Trust, 简称FHT）私有化的基础上。

    总体而言，此次优化将把FHT的资产分为四组。

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