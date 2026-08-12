扬子江海运上半年利润下滑，股价收盘下跌8.5%
该股早盘一度下跌9.3%，但随后收复部分失地
- 扬子江海运周二公布，截至6月30日的上半年净利下跌29%，至4490万美元。 照片：《商业时报》档案照片
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【新加坡】扬子江海运 (Yangzijiang Maritime) 在公布上半年净利下滑后，其股价于周三（8月12日）一度下跌多达9.3%。
该股在开盘首17分钟内一度跌至0.585新元，下滑0.06新元，交易量约770万股。午盘时该股收复部分失地，最终收盘报0.59新元，全日下跌8.5%。
扬子江海运周二公布，截至6月30日的上半年净利下跌29%至4490万美元，低于2025年上半年的6350万美元。尽管同期总收入同比增长49%，达到8160万美元。
盈利表现受到海事基金资产扩张相关的运营费用增加以及外汇亏损的拖累。
星展银行 (DBS) 在周三的一份报告中表示，其核心业绩“基本符合预期”，但净利润受到较高的公允价值收益和其他收入的提振。该银行补充道，公司的资产负债表保持无杠杆状态，也为“船队增长留下了充足的空间”。
预计将于2026年下半年交付六到八艘新建船舶，2027年将交付约15艘，星展银行称这将推动增长。
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该行重申其“买入”评级，目标价设定为0.88新元，但表示盈利仍在“评估中”。
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