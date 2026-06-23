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追逐全球资本：东南亚市场转向“价值提升”改革

新加坡、泰国和马来西亚推动企业超越合规，以提升估值

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Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Tue, Jun 23, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • 马来西亚的“MY Value Up”计划初期目标是马来西亚交易所（Bursa Malaysia）最大的88家上市公司。
    • 马来西亚的“MY Value Up”计划初期目标是马来西亚交易所（Bursa Malaysia）最大的88家上市公司。 照片：商业时报资料图

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    【吉隆坡】新加坡、泰国和马来西亚的东南亚股票市场正加紧努力，以缩小估值折价并吸引更多资本。

    此举正值亚洲私人财富增长，投资者对更强劲的回报和更严谨的资本使用给予了越来越高的保费。

    这一区域性转变反映出一种共识，即仅靠基本的监管合规已不足以吸引投资者兴趣或提升市场估值。

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