GCash parent Mynt’s steady debut after US$1 billion IPO offers hope for Philippine market revival

Shares end 1.67% above the offer price in South-east Asia’s largest IPO of 2026, but early enthusiasm cools

Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr was present at the start of trading in Mynt shares at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday (Oct 20). PHOTO: MYNT

[MANILA] Mynt, the digital financial heavyweight behind the ubiquitous GCash ecosystem, made a steady debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Tuesday (Oct 20), closing 1.67 per cent higher at 6.71 Philippine pesos a share.

The listing was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Philippine history and in South-east Asia for 2026, raising 60.9 billion pesos (US$965.9 million) and valuing the GCash operator at about 448.87 billion pesos at the close.

Opening at 6.63 pesos, up 0.5 per cent from its 6.60-peso offer price, the ticker GCASH reached an intraday high of 6.76 pesos.

The shares later pared gains, but still finished above the offer price, with 650.3 million shares worth over 4.3 billion pesos in total value traded, making Mynt one of the most liquid names on the bourse on Tuesday.

While the headline proceeds marked a historic milestone for South-east Asian technology listings, the deal structure also represented a significant exit opportunity for early corporate stakeholders.

Secondary share sales accounted for 50.3 billion pesos of the gross offer proceeds, and Mynt receives 10.6 billion pesos in fresh primary capital to fund its digital financial-services growth, product development and general corporate purposes.

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President Ferdinand Marcos Jr joined executives at the PSE trading floor to ring the opening bell, signalling a potential turning point for local equity markets trying to draw new heavyweights.

The fintech milestone helped anchor a cautious broader market. The benchmark PSE index closed 8.27 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 5,806.17, with 8.51 billion pesos in total value traded, as optimism over Mynt’s debut helped offset concerns over the peso’s slide to a record low of 63.09 against the US dollar.

The listing comes as South-east Asia’s IPO market shows signs of selective recovery: 47 deals raised more than US$3 billion in the first half of 2026, with investors favouring fewer, larger and higher-quality transactions.

A test of Manila’s market depth

GCash’s first-day performance was a test on two fronts – the bourse’s capacity to absorb a near-billion-dollar technology listing, and local equities’ capacity to sustain momentum beyond the traditional heavyweights of banking, real estate and legacy conglomerates.

The turnover suggests that, at least for one session, the market could absorb a large new float. But the retreat from the intraday high pointed to investors being unwilling to chase the stock aggressively above its discounted offer price.

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, said the listing could revive interest from among local and foreign investors in a fintech platform widely used by the mass market.

He argued that GCash’s scale should enable it to “monetise attractive valuations commensurate and reflective of its market dominance”.

At 6.60 pesos, Mynt was valued at roughly 25 to 26 times its 2025 earnings, compared with about 10 times for the broader Philippine market, Ricafort said.

The premium leaves the company needing to justify its valuation through continued earnings growth.

What the debut means for issuers

Jarrod Tin, senior research analyst at DragonFi Securities, framed Mynt as the “marquee name” that could persuade the issuers waiting on the sidelines to enter the fray.

If the listing sustains its gains and liquidity, he said, it could encourage other companies to file offerings and even persuade firms contemplating voluntary delistings to remain public if valuations become fairer.

But Tin also cautioned that Mynt would need significant liquidity to absorb its float, and that market sentiment is only beginning to heal. Tuesday’s turnover was encouraging; whether it becomes a durable feature of GCash trading will determine if the debut truly changes the PSE’s investment narrative.

“GCash is a genuine household name that gives Mynt a real fighting chance,” Tin said.

The long view

For Eric Jurado, hedge fund manager at SeA (Southeast Asia) Focus Portfolio, the closing price should not be mistaken for a verdict on Mynt’s long-term value. A first-day price reflects the buying and selling decisions of market participants at a particular moment, and these calls are shaped by sentiment, liquidity and speculation as much as by future earnings.

Mynt’s IPO success will depend on whether GCash can sustain a “go deep and go wide” strategy, Jurado said.

Growth will hinge on deepening customer monetisation by driving adoption across a broader suite of financial products, while extending the network’s reach among consumers, merchants, enterprise clients and the lucrative overseas Filipino remittance corridor.

All this will prove vital in Mynt’s next chapter. Mynt president and chief executive Martha Sazon said: “Our focus now is on deepening engagement in the GCash ecosystem, investing in technology-enabled growth, and translating our scale into sustainable value creation.”

The company’s recent results show why execution matters. Net income rose from 6.38 billion pesos in 2023 to 17.25 billion pesos in 2025, said the IPO prospectus, but growth moderated in the first half of 2026, when net income rose 7.3 per cent year on year to 10.8 billion pesos.

Institutional demand provides an early cushion. More than 20 cornerstone investors – including BlackRock, Citadel, Fidelity International and the International Finance Corporation – committed about 36.5 billion pesos, or nearly 60 per cent of the base deal, before the public offer opened.

Carlos Mendoza, senior country officer at JPMorgan Chase Philippines, said the IPO “demonstrates that a high-quality Philippine digital business can attract strong global and domestic investor support while expanding investment opportunities in the country.”

Saurabh Agarwal, managing director and head of South-east Asia private equity at Warburg Pincus, called the listing a historic milestone for South-east Asia’s fintech industry.

Macro risks remain

Attention now turns to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) Oct 22 policy meeting, where a 25-basis-point rate increase is widely expected after September inflation hit 7.2 per cent.

A hold would be a positive surprise, but a larger increase would be negative for equities, said Japhet Tantiangco, research manager at Philstocks Financial. The peso’s record-low level, elevated energy costs and El Nino’s effects on food prices could keep inflation pressure elevated.

Brokerage 2TradeAsia has advised investors not to chase the stock before the BSP announcement, warning that any debut-driven sentiment lift may prove short-lived.