The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo

马来西亚大亨Vincent Tan减持：更似资产梳理而非退出计划

近期的股权转让引发市场猜测，Berjaya集团或正进入后创始人时代

google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Tue, Jun 16, 2026 · 07:26 PM
    • Berjaya集团创始人Vincent Tan已减持其在该集团旗下多家公司的股份。
    • Berjaya集团创始人Vincent Tan已减持其在该集团旗下多家公司的股份。 图片：BLOOMBERG

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    【吉隆坡讯】马来西亚大亨Vincent Tan在对旗下数家与Berjaya关联的公司进行一系列减持后，引发了市场的强烈关注。根据《福布斯》2026年马来西亚50大富豪榜，Vincent Tan以9.4亿美元的预估净资产排名第29位。

    此举令投资者不禁质疑这个马来西亚最大家族控制的商业帝国之一的未来走向。

    这些交易涉及Berjaya Corporation（Tan的旗舰公司）、Berjaya Food、Berjaya Property、Redtone Digital和7-Eleven Malaysia等公司。

    此翻译对您是否有帮助？

    BillionairesMalaysiaAseansuccession planning

    TRENDING NOW

    Eugene Lai (left) says that he was sharing a view with Tan Chian Khong that the board needed a refresh and that it was not an explicit direction to resign.

    CSE Global independent director quits after clashes with chairman Eugene Lai over board refresh

    Allowing some older malls to evolve organically could help Orchard Road retain diversity, says one observer.

    Room for more offices, homes and green spaces to make Orchard Road more vibrant

    Siranudh Scott had caused an internet sensation with a video accusing his brother of allegedly abusing him during his childhood years.

    ‘I felt like dying’: Thai Singha beer scion speaks up after disclosure of alleged sexual abuse

    The amendments "aim to protect the competitive process of takeover and merger transactions", says SIC.

    MAS revises takeover and merger code to enhance competition and disclosures

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More