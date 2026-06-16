马来西亚大亨Vincent Tan减持：更似资产梳理而非退出计划
近期的股权转让引发市场猜测，Berjaya集团或正进入后创始人时代
- Berjaya集团创始人Vincent Tan已减持其在该集团旗下多家公司的股份。 图片：BLOOMBERG
本文由AI辅助翻译
【吉隆坡讯】马来西亚大亨Vincent Tan在对旗下数家与Berjaya关联的公司进行一系列减持后，引发了市场的强烈关注。根据《福布斯》2026年马来西亚50大富豪榜，Vincent Tan以9.4亿美元的预估净资产排名第29位。
此举令投资者不禁质疑这个马来西亚最大家族控制的商业帝国之一的未来走向。
这些交易涉及Berjaya Corporation（Tan的旗舰公司）、Berjaya Food、Berjaya Property、Redtone Digital和7-Eleven Malaysia等公司。
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