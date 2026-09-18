马来西亚飞机维修业起飞，但能否攀上价值链高端？
该国正着眼于在东南亚价值90亿美元且不断增长的市场中占据更大份额。
- 位于吉隆坡国际机场的Asia Digital Engineering的维护、维修和翻修 (MRO) 设施。该公司预计到2027年底将拥有20条维修线。 照片：TAN AI LENG, BT
本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。
【吉隆坡讯】冠病疫情期间，当航空业几乎停摆时，Asia Digital Engineering (ADE) 首席执行官Mahesh Kumar选择了一条非同寻常的道路——扩大运营能力，而非退缩。
当时担任亚航机队和技术资产管理负责人的Kumar是2020年创办ADE的幕后推手之一。作为Capital A（前身为亚航集团）旗下的维护、维修和翻修 (MRO) 部门，ADE最初只有一条维修线，Kumar开玩笑地称之为reban ayam，即“鸡舍”。
他告诉《商业时报》，六年后，该公司已拥有16条维修线和超过2200名员工，并计划在五年内扩展到40条维修线。
TRENDING NOW
He built the Vingroup empire. Now South-east Asia’s richest man is handing some key roles to his sons
Fed hike throws Singapore banks a margin lifeline; UOB likely to benefit more
Luxury properties seized in S$3 billion money laundering case fail to sell at auction
US stocks: Tech leads Wall Street to higher close as oil eases, Treasury yields dip