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第213期：新加坡公共部门绿色债券发行量逼近上限；企业在实体气候风险评估方面滞后

本周ESG动态：新加坡公共部门绿色债券发行额达310亿新元；MSCI发现企业缺乏详细的气候风险披露

Kenneth Lim

Kenneth Lim

Published Fri, Sep 25, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • 2022年至2026年间，新加坡主权绿色债券的年均发行额约为32亿新元。
    • 2022年至2026年间，新加坡主权绿色债券的年均发行额约为32亿新元。 插图：KENNETH LIM

    本文由 AI 翻译，关键事实请以原文为准。

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    可持续金融

    维持新加坡绿色债券的发行势头

    新加坡政府可能需要提高其公共部门绿色债券的发行指引，否则未来几年可能不得不放缓这类环保债券的销售步伐。

    根据最新发布的年度《新加坡绿色债券报告》中的数据，截至2026年3月底，新加坡公共部门已发行了258亿新元的绿色债券。这包括由新加坡金融管理局发行的主权绿色债券以及法定机构发行的绿色票据。

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