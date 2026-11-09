THE LEVEL GROUND
未来会有更多屋主绕过中介卖房吗？
建屋局的转售组屋挂牌服务助屋主自行销售单位
- 如果更多屋主选择绕过房产经纪来销售转售房屋，新加坡的房地产经纪人数可能会减少。 照片：TAY CHU YI, BT
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【新加坡】近年来，私人住宅和建屋发展局 (建屋局) 的转售组屋价格均强劲上涨。
毫无疑问，全岛房价上涨让许多身为屋主的居民感到高兴。
房价上涨也可能让房地产经纪受益，因为更高的价格意味着每笔交易能带来更丰厚的销售佣金。
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