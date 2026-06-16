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NEW GLOBAL ORDER

欧盟与亚细安关系将迎50周年：果断行动正当时

未来十年的外交关系必须取得具体发展和切实进展

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    • 亚细安如今已具备条件，可重新考虑与欧盟达成区域对区域协定的构想。
    • 亚细安如今已具备条件，可重新考虑与欧盟达成区域对区域协定的构想。 图片：路透社

    Chris Humphrey

    Published Tue, Jun 16, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

    查看原文

    欧盟和亚细安将于2027年庆祝双方关系建立50周年。长久以来，这一合伙业务的特点在于对话、宣言和对共同价值观的展示。

    然而，在如今这个动荡的时代，这些已然不够。

    世界正处于一个转折点。可预测性和稳定性曾是全球规则秩序的基石，如今已被不确定性所取代。

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