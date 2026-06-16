NEW GLOBAL ORDER
欧盟与亚细安关系将迎50周年：果断行动正当时
未来十年的外交关系必须取得具体发展和切实进展
- 亚细安如今已具备条件，可重新考虑与欧盟达成区域对区域协定的构想。 图片：路透社
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欧盟和亚细安将于2027年庆祝双方关系建立50周年。长久以来，这一合伙业务的特点在于对话、宣言和对共同价值观的展示。
然而，在如今这个动荡的时代，这些已然不够。
世界正处于一个转折点。可预测性和稳定性曾是全球规则秩序的基石，如今已被不确定性所取代。
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