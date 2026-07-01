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谷歌的权力斗争正在扼杀其人工智能的势头

当管理层只注重产品发布而忽视后续维护时，产品本身将深受其害。

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    • 谷歌首席执行官 Sundar Pichai 需要对这家庞大公司的激励和管理结构进行更广泛、更根本的反思。
    • 谷歌首席执行官 Sundar Pichai 需要对这家庞大公司的激励和管理结构进行更广泛、更根本的反思。 照片：路透社

    Parmy Olson

    Published Wed, Jul 1, 2026 · 04:20 PM

    本文由AI辅助翻译

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    在人工智能竞赛发展如此迅速的背景下，即使是片刻的落后也可能代价高昂。

    Alphabet 旗下的谷歌正在艰难地吸取这一教训：去年，这家搜索巨头发布了 Gemini 3，这款人工智能模型在许多基准测试中超越了主要竞争对手，从而迅速追赶上了 OpenAI 和 Anthropic。

    如今，它在人工智能编码领域正逐渐落后。

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