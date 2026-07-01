谷歌的权力斗争正在扼杀其人工智能的势头
当管理层只注重产品发布而忽视后续维护时，产品本身将深受其害。
- 谷歌首席执行官 Sundar Pichai 需要对这家庞大公司的激励和管理结构进行更广泛、更根本的反思。 照片：路透社
查看原文
本文由AI辅助翻译
在人工智能竞赛发展如此迅速的背景下，即使是片刻的落后也可能代价高昂。
Alphabet 旗下的谷歌正在艰难地吸取这一教训：去年，这家搜索巨头发布了 Gemini 3，这款人工智能模型在许多基准测试中超越了主要竞争对手，从而迅速追赶上了 OpenAI 和 Anthropic。
如今，它在人工智能编码领域正逐渐落后。
TRENDING NOW
Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan’s sell-downs point to pruning rather than an exit plan
Taiwan’s wealthy seeks diversification to Singapore, sparking private banking race: Bloomberg
Serenity Park condo owners lower asking price to S$440 million in second shot at collective sale
SGX to roll out post-trade custody model, changes to bid mechanics in July, cut board lots in October