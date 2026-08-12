THINKING ALOUD
伊朗战争是否损害了美国的经济信誉？
对美元主导地位的疑虑重新浮现，但市场并未“用脚投票”。
- 美元的地位取决于美国经济的规模、其市场的深度和制度信誉——这些是目前任何竞争货币都无法复制的支柱。 照片：路透社
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本文由AI辅助翻译
2026年的证据所揭示的情况，比简单的“受损”或“未受损”二元论更为微妙。
它表明，美国的货币和经济正承受压力，而支撑它们的更多是由于缺乏更好的替代品，而非其自身的内在实力。
这场于2月28日爆发的战争，已明显对实体经济造成压力。
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